Prometeus Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $1.02 or 0.00010413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Hotbit. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $507,237.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.44 or 0.03057109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00211170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00133318 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,900,000 tokens. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

