PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.23–0.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.5-66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.24 million.PROS also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRO traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.90. The company had a trading volume of 160,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,484. PROS has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRO shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on PROS to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PROS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.91.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $678,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,706 shares in the company, valued at $12,595,407.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,681. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

