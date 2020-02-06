ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Purchased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares Short S&P500 worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000.

NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.16. 112,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,799,957. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

