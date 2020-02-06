ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) Stock Position Increased by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the period. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up 1.5% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.65% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIXY. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,788,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 169,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 47,050 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000.

Get ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIXY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.58. The stock had a trading volume of 157,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXY).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.