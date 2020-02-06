Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Provident Financial Services reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2,958.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 467,869 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,651,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 247,850 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 161,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 111,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.55 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

