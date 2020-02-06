PTC (PTC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PTC (NASDAQ: PTC):

1/26/2020 – PTC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – PTC had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $77.00 to $86.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – PTC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – PTC had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – PTC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – PTC was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

12/13/2019 – PTC was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of PTC opened at $86.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 221.57 and a beta of 1.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. PTC had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $26,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,288. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $1,866,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,203 shares of company stock worth $1,958,626. 9.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in PTC by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

