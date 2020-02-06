PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will announce earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,921,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,225,000 after buying an additional 130,250 shares during the period. First American Bank purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,008,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after purchasing an additional 487,917 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,719,665. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.