Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

BECN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 37,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,566. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,044,000 after acquiring an additional 156,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 842.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

