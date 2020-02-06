Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Issued By Wedbush

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.37. 37,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -38.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

