Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

Shares of COF stock opened at $105.09 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $107.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.12.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $682,749.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,313.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 3,607 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $357,886.54. Insiders have sold 224,978 shares of company stock valued at $22,859,423 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,650,000 after purchasing an additional 53,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.