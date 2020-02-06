Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Gartner Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:IT)

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Gartner in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2020 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $155.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.81 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39. Gartner has a 1-year low of $124.77 and a 1-year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total transaction of $276,894.88. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $317,540.00. Insiders have sold a total of 43,667 shares of company stock worth $6,985,669 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gartner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gartner by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

