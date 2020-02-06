Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion.

J has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $96.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $98.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

