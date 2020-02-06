Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PPBI. ValuEngine raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of PPBI opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $129,420.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014 in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.