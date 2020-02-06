Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Saia in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Saia’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $98.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.96. Saia has a one year low of $56.35 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Saia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 578.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

