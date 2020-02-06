Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Issued By William Blair

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. 37,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 296.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 129,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 96,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 68.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 167,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 67,914 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,332.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $174,408.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

