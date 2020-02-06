Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aecom Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:ACM)

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) – KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aecom in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aecom’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ACM. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Aecom in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Aecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Aecom from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:ACM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.76. 77,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Aecom has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.29, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.47.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Aecom had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 317,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aecom by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aecom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 371,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aecom by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Aecom in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 200,000 shares of Aecom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.56 per share, for a total transaction of $8,512,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Morriss sold 28,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,214,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

