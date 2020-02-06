Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Reduced by William Blair

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $4.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LII. Barclays set a $285.00 target price on Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.36.

NYSE LII opened at $242.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.54 and its 200-day moving average is $248.33. Lennox International has a one year low of $227.55 and a one year high of $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $298,290.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,775,550.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,699 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

