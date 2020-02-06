Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Reduced by Analyst

Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tristate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Tristate Capital alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $23.60 on Thursday. Tristate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a market cap of $682.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.51 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tristate Capital by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Tristate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Tristate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.