Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Valvoline in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

