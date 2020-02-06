Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

VVV stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline in the third quarter valued at $151,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,957 shares in the company, valued at $594,674.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock worth $65,730 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

