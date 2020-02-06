Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Napco Security Technologies Inc Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,050. The company has a market capitalization of $404.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.22. Napco Security Technologies has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.73.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $84,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 41.3% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

