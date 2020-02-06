Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cimpress NV Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Cimpress in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12,360.67%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

CMPR traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $116.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,960. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.02. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $73.74 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 59.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 80.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cimpress by 105.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cimpress by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

