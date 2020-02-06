Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Lifted by KeyCorp

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Catalent in a report issued on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE CTLT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 3,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,937. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.02, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.70. Catalent has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $68.78.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $721.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Catalent by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Catalent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,836,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Catalent by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

