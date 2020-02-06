Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Cubic Co. Lifted by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cubic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cubic’s FY2020 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Cubic alerts:

CUB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The company had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,050. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Cubic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cubic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cubic by 10.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cubic by 3.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 249,027 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Cubic by 7.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.96 per share, for a total transaction of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,223.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,065 shares of company stock worth $246,789 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.