Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Boosted by Capital One Financial

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.42.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.79. 73,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $614.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.21 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,305,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $252,661,000 after buying an additional 143,450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,781,000 after buying an additional 17,495 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 835,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,487,000 after buying an additional 103,181 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 751,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,123,000 after buying an additional 259,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 732,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $1,737,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.29%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

