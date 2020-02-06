Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Decreased by Analyst

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for KLA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $204.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.63. 3,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,270. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. KLA has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in KLA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in KLA by 30.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in KLA by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian M. Trafas sold 674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $118,037.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,938,419 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

