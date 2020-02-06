Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Cut by Analyst

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MSG Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for MSG Networks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSGN. Guggenheim downgraded MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

MSGN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,796. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $24.84.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 29.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,093 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

