Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.92. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.85.

Shares of RCL traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $119.05. 75,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,284. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $135.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,343,760 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

