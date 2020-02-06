Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Seagate Technology PLC Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:STX)

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Seagate Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the data storage provider will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 57.85%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

STX traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,817. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $320,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,445.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock valued at $11,358,243. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

