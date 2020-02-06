qiibee Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,443.00 (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. qiibee has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $3,443.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One qiibee token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.16 or 0.03033302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00210500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00132983 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002699 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 587,298,901 tokens. qiibee’s official message board is blog.qiibee.com. qiibee’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com.

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

