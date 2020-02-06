Quantis Network (QUAN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11,847.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Quantis Network has a market cap of $3,893.00 and approximately $11,847.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.00 or 0.03036216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00210789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00133376 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002709 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org.

Quantis Network Coin Trading

Quantis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

