Quilter (QLT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

1/30/2020 – Quilter had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Quilter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

1/29/2020 – Quilter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/22/2020 – Quilter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – Quilter had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/7/2020 – Quilter had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/7/2020 – Quilter had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON QLT traded down GBX 3.85 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 170.15 ($2.24). 4,967,458 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 145.68. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48. Quilter PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 119.98 ($1.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35).

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total transaction of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

