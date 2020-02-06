QUINADS (QUIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, QUINADS has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINADS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $29,103.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00393991 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010365 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024065 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012536 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (CRYPTO:QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

