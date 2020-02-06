QunQun (QUN) Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. QunQun has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $295,009.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QunQun has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $13.77, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.75 or 0.05892405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024886 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128639 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003137 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $32.15, $24.43, $7.50, $10.39, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

