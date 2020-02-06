Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will report sales of $67.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.42 million to $67.60 million. Radware reported sales of $63.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $252.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.13 million to $252.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $274.87 million, with estimates ranging from $274.74 million to $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Radware by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Radware by 12.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Radware by 255.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Radware by 24.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Radware by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

