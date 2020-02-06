Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.42 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 18.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Ethfinex, OKEx and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008799 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000098 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000510 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Huobi, Bibox, Kucoin, Bilaxy, LATOKEN, DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

