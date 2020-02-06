Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of analysts have commented on RTLR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Rattler Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

