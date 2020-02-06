Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BAE Systems (LON: BA) in the last few weeks:

2/6/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 593 ($7.80) to GBX 705 ($9.27). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 760 ($10.00) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 550 ($7.23).

1/24/2020 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating.

1/23/2020 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 615 ($8.09).

1/23/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

1/21/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/17/2020 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 715 ($9.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 700 ($9.21).

1/7/2020 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 600 ($7.89).

1/7/2020 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 670 ($8.81) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01).

12/23/2019 – BAE Systems had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 585 ($7.70) to GBX 600 ($7.89). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 613 ($8.06) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 605 ($7.96).

12/13/2019 – BAE Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

12/10/2019 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97).

Shares of BA traded up GBX 6.80 ($0.09) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 652.80 ($8.59). The company had a trading volume of 3,605,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,870,000. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 648.80 ($8.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 605.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 569.18.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.