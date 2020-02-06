Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BRF (BRFS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BRF (NYSE: BRFS):

2/6/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/31/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/20/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company's products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. "

1/17/2020 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/14/2020 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/16/2019 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $7.53 on Thursday. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRFS. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BRF by 122.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 74,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in BRF by 497.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 442,420 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BRF by 423.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,864,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after buying an additional 1,508,244 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BRF by 19,847.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 111,937 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRF during the third quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

