Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS):

1/30/2020 – Las Vegas Sands had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/16/2020 – Las Vegas Sands was downgraded by analysts at Standpoint Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – Las Vegas Sands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $70.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Las Vegas Sands was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $67.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 94.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,680,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 3,126.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,287 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

