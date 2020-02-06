Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mcdonald’s (MCD)

Mcdonald’s (NYSE: MCD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc..

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $234.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $218.00.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $220.00 to $228.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $193.00 to $199.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $237.00 to $239.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $222.00 to $234.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $218.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Mcdonald’s had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Mcdonald’s had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Mcdonald’s is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $214.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $173.41 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after purchasing an additional 486,944 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $939,332,000 after purchasing an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 680,489 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $146,108,000 after acquiring an additional 376,247 shares in the last quarter. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

