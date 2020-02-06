Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Netflix (NFLX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) recently:

2/5/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $426.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $325.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $367.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Netflix’s fourth-quarter 2019 subscriber addition rate declined in the United States, primarily due to price hike and stiff competition. However, in international streaming markets, Netflix’s subscriber growth continued unabated, driven by a solid content portfolio. Moreover, the launch of low-priced mobile plans in India, Indonesia and Malaysia is expected to expand the subscriber base in the Asia Pacific. However, management expects net additions in the paid subscriber base to decline in first-quarter 2020. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. Moreover, high streaming content obligation and increased spending are expected to hurt free cash flow generation. Nevertheless, a solid content portfolio and expanding bundle offerings through partnerships with telcos bode well for Netflix.”

1/23/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/23/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $188.00 to $173.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $385.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix was given a new $430.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $426.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $410.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $425.00.

1/21/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $265.00 to $275.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $370.00 to $405.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $422.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $400.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/7/2020 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2020 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/31/2019 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $446.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Netflix was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/21/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Netflix had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $415.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Netflix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $402.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Netflix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Netflix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Netflix was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $366.95. 3,915,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,143. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $385.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $161.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 142,822 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,213,000 after buying an additional 45,781 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $2,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

