Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $100.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $132.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/22/2020 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from solid growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its UTM portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. Bullish guidance for the fourth quarter and the full year are expected to buoy investors’ confidence in the stock. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of Fortinet's Q4 earnings release. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. Moreover, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition.”

1/13/2020 – Fortinet had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Fortinet is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/1/2020 – Fortinet was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/21/2019 – Fortinet was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.47. Fortinet Inc has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

