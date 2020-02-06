Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Juniper Networks (JNPR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR):

1/31/2020 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Juniper reported healthy fourth-quarter 2019 results wherein the top line increased year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is seeing solid momentum in Mist and strength in its services organization. It has made significant changes to its go-to-market structure to better align sales strategies with each of its core customer verticals. Juniper plans to launch several products over the next few quarters, which are expected to reinforce its competitive position across service provider, cloud and enterprise market. However, it faces stiff competition in each of its served markets, which has traditionally spearheaded innovation, charging high prices for its premium branded products. Uncertain global macro environment and weak investment patterns among its carrier customers remain major headwinds.”

1/29/2020 – Juniper Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $26.50 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Juniper Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $32.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Juniper Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Juniper Networks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC to a “buy” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Juniper Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Juniper Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Juniper remains focused on product launches and cost reduction initiatives. The company is optimistic about new and expanding partnerships with firms like Nutanix and Ericsson, which will likely provide a competitive edge over alternative offerings in the global market. Its 400-gig product and Contrail Enterprise Multicloud are particularly aimed at reinforcing its ability to capture data centric footprint in the cloud domain. However, uncertain global macro environment and potentially weak investment patterns among customers remain major headwinds. It faces intense competition in each of its served markets for premium branded products. Strategic business relationship with federal, state and local governments exposes Juniper to stringent budget activities of the U.S. government, which adversely affect its business dynamics.”

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

Get Juniper Networks Inc alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,676 shares of company stock valued at $750,570. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Juniper Networks by 18.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,104 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth about $446,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,029 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,441 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.