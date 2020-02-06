Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Comerica (CMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Comerica (NYSE: CMA):

2/4/2020 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/23/2020 – Comerica had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Comerica had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

1/22/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Comerica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Comerica had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Comerica had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $67.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.54 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 594,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after purchasing an additional 166,309 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 318,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 188.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

