Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nordson (NDSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/30/2020 – Nordson had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Nordson had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $125.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2019 – Nordson was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $188.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $149.00.

12/13/2019 – Nordson was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

NDSN opened at $178.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $124.90 and a 12 month high of $180.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

In other Nordson news, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.95 per share, with a total value of $165,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,722.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,204.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nordson by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,285,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,863,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nordson by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,722,000 after buying an additional 27,592 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,225,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

