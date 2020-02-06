Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $525.00 to $600.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $600.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $520.00.

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $495.00 to $545.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $470.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $450.00 to $500.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $570.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $495.00 to $580.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $525.00 to $595.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $505.00 to $605.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2020 – Charter Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $615.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $550.00.

1/29/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $420.00 to $520.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $515.00 to $576.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Nomura from $420.00 to $470.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2020 – Charter Communications was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $540.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $500.00.

1/4/2020 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2020 – Charter Communications had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $490.00 to $495.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – Charter Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $522.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $498.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.86. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $335.22 and a 1-year high of $537.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altarock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

