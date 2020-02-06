Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR):

1/31/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $154.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $134.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Cfra from $145.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/7/2020 – Ingersoll-Rand was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/12/2019 – Ingersoll-Rand is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of IR opened at $141.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $99.80 and a fifty-two week high of $142.16.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,551.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 267,589 shares of company stock worth $36,093,355 over the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 290,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

