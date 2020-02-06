Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kinross Gold (KGC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC):

1/29/2020 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the fourth quarter and 2019 have been stable in the past month. The company is making steady progress in advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. The Tasiast expansion is expected to contribute to growth. Tasiast is an operating mine and further expansion of the project is likely to improve productivity. The company is likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project at Fort Knox is a low-cost brownfield expansion with low risk, which is expected to extend mine life. Also, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, Kinross needs to improve reserve base significantly for growth in the future. The company's higher cost of sales remains a concern.”

1/23/2020 – Kinross Gold had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Kinross Gold had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Kinross Gold was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/3/2020 – Kinross Gold was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.71. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $877.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.75 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 22,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

