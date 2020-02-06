RED (RED) Trading Up 43.5% Over Last 7 Days

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. In the last week, RED has traded 43.5% higher against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $382,444.00 and $69,233.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00754593 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007825 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

